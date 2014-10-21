Shell signs sales deals for Nigerian assets

LONDON Oct 21 Royal Dutch Shell has
signed sales and purchase agreements for all the Nigerian oil
assets it put up for sale following a 2013 review of its
business in the West African country, a spokesman said on
Tuesday.
The assets include oil mining leases (OML) 18, 24, 25, 29
and the Nembe Creek Trunk Line pipeline.
The company also said that, together with its partners Total
and Eni, it had signed an agreement to sell
OML 18 to a consortium led by Canadian oil and gas company Mart
Resources.
Mart confirmed it had entered into an agreement for the
acquisition of OML 18.
