Ownership of Norway's Nyhamna gas export plant to expand

OSLO, March 17 The ownership of Norway's Nyhamna
gas-processing plant, a major supplier of energy to Britain,
could expand to 13 companies this year from five now when Gassco
succeeds Royal Dutch Shell as the facility's operator,
Shell told Reuters.
Currently processing gas from the offshore Ormen Lange
field, Nyhamna will also receive gas from Statoil's
Aasta Hansteen and other fields from late 2018 via the new
Polarled pipeline.
The plant exports gas to Britain via the Langeled pipeline,
which can meet about 20 percent of Britain's gas needs.
A new ownership structure will reflect the addition of more
gas input sources, allowing the Polarled owners to take stakes
in the plant, Gassco said.
"We can confirm that the Nyhamna gas plant will become part
of a new joint venture," said a Gassco spokeswoman, declining to
comment on how the ownership will be split.
Gassco said Shell was expected to remain technical service
provider (TSP) at Nyhamna, meaning the company will continue to
handle daily operations, similar to the TSP role Statoil plays
at the Gassco-operated Kaarstoe and Kollsnes gas plants.
"Shell is one of 13 parties with future ownership
interests," Shell said in an email to Reuters, declining to
elaborate further on the process.
The Nyhamna plant is currently owned by Ormen Lange license
partners Norway's Petoro, Statoil, Shell, Denmark's DONG Energy
and ExxonMobil.
Potential future owners include France's Total,
Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of Germany's
BASF, Italy's Edison, ConocoPhillips
and Austria's OMV.
Norway's oil and energy ministry must approve the new
ownership structure and set gas transportation tariffs that will
ultimately impact the profitability of the pipelines and
processing system.
"The decision (on tariffs) will be made before start-up of
operations of the new facilities ... after a proposal is sent on
public consultation," a ministry spokesman said.
