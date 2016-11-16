Shell to hand operatorship of Nyhamna plant to Gassco in 2017

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
STAVANGER, Norway Nov 16 Royal Dutch Shell Norway upstream vice president Rich Denny told Reuters on Wednesday:
** Shell plans to start testing new booster compressors at its Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway next year
** "I can't give you the exact date but the project is on track for starting up in 2017... It's somewhere near the middle of the year."
** Says Shell plans to hand operatorship of Nyhamna plant to Norway's offshore gas system operator Gassco around the middle of 2017
** Says operatorship handover will not affect ownership structure of Shell-operated Ormen Lange field, but can impact ownership of the Nyhamna plant
** "The infrastructure will become part of a new joint venture and the ownership in that is still to be decided. That's for the (Oil and Energy) ministry to decide."
** Shell's partners in Ormen Lange field and Nyhamna plant include Statoil, ExxonMobil, DONG Energy and Norway's state-owned Petoro
** Nyhamna is expected to start processing gas from Statoil-operated Aasta Hansteen field in 2018 (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.