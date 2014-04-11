Shell gives up on big subsea project in Norway

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
OSLO, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell has postponed an innovative project to provide subsea gas compression on Norway's Ormen Lange field, one of the biggest gas fields in Europe, it said on Friday.
"The oil and gas industry has a cost challenge," Shell said in a statement. "This, in combination with the maturity and complexity of the concepts and the production volume uncertainty, makes the project no longer economically feasible."
Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solution designed and built a compression pilot project for the field, hoping the licence would select the concept. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.