Shell to maintain asset sales target despite oil price decline

ABU DHABI Nov 11 Royal Dutch Shell
will maintain its target to sell $15 billion of assets by 2015
in an effort to boost cash flow, the oil company's upstream
director Andrew Brown said on Tuesday.
Global oil prices have dropped by around 30 percent over the
past four months, putting heavy pressure on the balance sheets
of oil companies already struggling to cut spending.
"We do have a continuous need to recycle our portfolio.
Fifteen billion (dollars) is still only a few percent of our
total assets and we haven't got any plans to refresh that
target," Brown told reporters.
