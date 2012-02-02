Shell planning for oil fall to $70/bbl in 2012

LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell's Chief Financial Officer said oil prices could fall to around $70 a barrel this year, from almost $112 a barrel currently.

"We look at $50 to $90 (per barrel) on the range (for planning purposes). I'm not sure we see it right at the bottom of that one over the next 12 months, but we could certainly see it in the middle of that range," Simon Henry said on a conference call with analysts.

Henry did not say whether he was referring to Brent crude or U.S. crude, which traded under $97/barrel on Thursday. However, most of his and other Shell executives' comments about oil, as they unveiled fourth-quarter earnings, cited the Brent benchmark.