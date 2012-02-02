UPDATE 1-Shell says oil may fall to $70/bbl in 2012

LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell
says oil could fall to $70 a barrel this year, the middle of the
range it uses to plan new projects, implying a possible $40 fall
in oil prices from the current value for benchmark Brent crude.
"We look at $50 to $90 on the range (for planning
purposes)," said Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry in a
conference call.
"I'm not sure we see it right at the bottom of that over the
next 12 months, but we could certainly see it in the middle of
that range," Henry said.
Brent traded on Thursday at $111 a barrel, U.S. crude at
$96.
Shell's $50-$90 range appears to be more conservative than
some of its rival oil majors.
At the end of October BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said an
increasing number of industry players were measuring the
profitability of projects against expectations of a $90-$100 a
barrel market.
Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser said Shell uses a $4-$6
per British thermal unit to plan U.S. natural gas projects, well
above the $2.60 spot price for natural gas.
Natural gas prices have fallen sharply this year, pressured
by new supply from shale gas production. They were last above $4
per BTU in September of last year.