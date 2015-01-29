版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 29日 星期四 18:28 BJT

Shell CEO sees long-term oil price at $90/barrel

LONDON Jan 29 Oil prices should reach a long-term equilibrium of $90 per barrel, Royal Dutch Shell's Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told a conference call on Thursday.

He said it was impossible to predict when prices would return to those levels and said oil prices were poised to remain volatile in the mid-term. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Keith Weir)
