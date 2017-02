CALGARY, Alberta Aug 4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it had completed unplanned maintenance at its oil sands mining site in northern Alberta and operations had returned to normal.

Production at the mine had been marginally reduced since mid-July because of problem with an unspecified unit,

Shell has a 60 percent stake in the venture while Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) each hold 20 percent. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)