UPDATE 2-Shell out of gas at some Ontario stations

* Some gas stations in southern Ontario, Toronto run dry

* Company says maximizing refinery output to meet demand (Adds comments, details)

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) said on Wednesday that some of its retail outlets in southern Ontario and the Toronto region have run out of gasoline due to a tight supply market and refinery maintenance.

The company said it is looking to maximize operating rates at its 75,000 barrel per day refinery in Sarnia, Ontario, to help offset the shortage.

The refinery is now operating at normal rates following a maintenance turnaround but the company cannot forecast when it will again be able to meet demand in southern Ontario, the largest Canadian market.

"We are working really hard to try and meet the shortfall," said Stephen Doolan, a spokesman for the company.

Sarnia is Shell's only refinery in Eastern Canada. The company closed a 130,000 bpd facility in Montreal last year, saying it did not fit into its strategy. However that refinery did not serve the southern Ontario market. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)