CORRECTED-Appeals board upholds Arctic air permit for Shell

By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, March 30 A federal appeals
panel has upheld an important air-quality permit issued to Shell
for planned oil exploration offshore in the Arctic
Ocean, bringing the company closer to its goal of drilling wells
this summer.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental
Appeals Board on Friday rejected challenges made by several
environmental and Alaska native groups to a permit covering the
drill ship and associated vessels Shell plans to mobilize in the
Beaufort Sea off northern Alaska.
The groups had argued that the permit allows Shell to emit
too much pollution into the atmosphere with too little
oversight, in violation of the Clean Air Act.
The permit, originally issued by EPA's Seattle-based
regional office last October, covers the Kulluk drill ship and
support vessels, which Shell plans to use to drill up to two
wells this year and two more in 2013.
The appeals board in January upheld a separate air-quality
permit covering the Discoverer, another drill ship, and the
support vessels that Shell intends to use to drill exploratory
wells in the Chukchi Sea of northwestern Alaska.
An Alaska spokesman for Shell said the EAB's confirmation of
the permit is "hugely important."
Until now, "we've never fully achieved usable air permits
for both of our drilling rigs," said Shell spokesman Curtis
Smith. "The lack of a usable air permit in the past has been
considered one of, if not the, most significant obstacle to
drilling."
An EAB ruling in December of 2010 struck down an earlier
air-quality permit that Shell had intended to use. In response,
Shell and EPA revamped their air-quality plans and permits.