Shell shelves 200,000-bpd Pierre River oil sands mining project

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said it was shelving plans to build a new oil sands
mine in northern Alberta, the largest such project to be
deferred as producers struggle with low energy prices.
The company said on Monday that it was withdrawing its
regulatory application for the 200,000-barrel-per-day Pierre
River project. Instead, it will concentrate on boosting the
profitability of its existing 255,000-bpd Athabasca oil sands
project.
"The Pierre River Mine remains a very long-term opportunity
for us, but it's not currently a priority," Lorraine
Mitchelmore, president of Shell's Canadian unit, said in a
statement. "Our current focus is on making our heavy oil
business as economically and environmentally competitive as
possible."
Mitchelmore said Shell would hold the leases on the mine and
could reapply in the future.
Shell has regulatory approval to expand its Jackpine oil
sands mine in northern Alberta by 100,000 bpd. Spokesman Cameron
Yost said he could not speculate on when a final investment
decision on that project would take place.
The company said that because planning for the Pierre River
mine was still in early stages, few jobs will be cut because of
the deferral.
Shell has a 60 percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands
Project, while Chevron Corp and Marathon Oil Corp
each hold a 20 percent interest.
Total SA and Statoil ASA have also
recently postponed oil sands projects [ID:
nL2N0RQ2CE]
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams in Calgary;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)