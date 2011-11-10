UPDATE 2-Shell greenlights Ho-Ho oil pipeline reversal

* Shell says strong interest to reverse Ho-Ho pipeline

By Janet McGurty and Bruce Nichols

Nov 10 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on Thursday gave the green light to a pipeline reversal plan designed to send more U.S. shale oil production to the St. James, Louisiana, oil hub.

The response from an initial, nonbinding solicitation of shippers showed interest was greater than the line's 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity, prompting the oil major to seek binding commitments through an early 2012 open season.

The pipeline currently carries offshore Gulf of Mexico crude from the production hub of St. James to refineries in Houston.

The reversal would send crude from rising shale plays in Texas and North Dakota, including the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Barnett areas, across 300 miles (483 km) to refineries along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The reversal, expected to begin service in 2013 after regulatory approval, would also ease refiners' access to crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, which has been inundated with rising flows of crude from Canada and the Bakken over the past year.

No cost estimate has been given for the project.

St. James is a major delivery hub for crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast physical crude benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-, a staple of many Gulf Coast refineries, is delivered there by pipeline.

It is also the delivery point for many foreign crudes imported into the U.S. for Gulf Coast refiners.

Industry analysts estimate that crude production in the Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico alone will increase by 400,000 to 600,000 bpd in the coming five years.

The rising flows of oil into Cushing, the delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's U.S. oil futures contract, has driven U.S. futures to a steep discount to international benchmark Brent as well as domestic Gulf Coast crude.

The Ho-Ho pipeline reversal is one of several projects planned to alleviate the glut of crude oil at Cushing by sending it to refiners on the Gulf Coast, where it fetches higher prices than in the Midcontinent.

"It shows that market forces are working well. The crude price differences are too large and domestic production is on the rise," said one trader.

"It shows that market forces are working well. The crude price differences are too large and domestic production is on the rise," said one trader.

"The (pipeline company that) moves the fastest will capture the quite-large profits."