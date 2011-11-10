UPDATE 2-Shell greenlights Ho-Ho oil pipeline reversal

* Shell says strong interest to reverse Ho-Ho pipeline
* Reversal of the crude pipeline to begin in 2013
By Janet McGurty and Bruce Nichols
Nov 10 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on Thursday gave
the green light to a pipeline reversal plan designed to send more
U.S. shale oil production to the St. James, Louisiana, oil hub.
The response from an initial, nonbinding solicitation of
shippers showed interest was greater than the line's 300,000
barrel-per-day capacity, prompting the oil major to seek binding
commitments through an early 2012 open season.
The pipeline currently carries offshore Gulf of Mexico crude
from the production hub of St. James to refineries in Houston.
The reversal would send crude from rising shale plays in Texas
and North Dakota, including the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Barnett
areas, across 300 miles (483 km) to refineries along the Texas and
Louisiana coasts.
The reversal, expected to begin service in 2013 after
regulatory approval, would also ease refiners' access to crude
from the Cushing, Oklahoma hub, which has been inundated with
rising flows of crude from Canada and the Bakken over the past
year.
No cost estimate has been given for the project.
St. James is a major delivery hub for crude produced in the
Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast physical crude benchmark Light
Louisiana Sweet LLS-, a staple of many Gulf Coast refineries, is
delivered there by pipeline.
It is also the delivery point for many foreign crudes imported
into the U.S. for Gulf Coast refiners.
Industry analysts estimate that crude production in the
Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico alone will increase by
400,000 to 600,000 bpd in the coming five years.
The rising flows of oil into Cushing, the delivery point for
the New York Mercantile Exchange's U.S. oil futures contract, has
driven U.S. futures to a steep discount to international benchmark
Brent as well as domestic Gulf Coast crude.
The Ho-Ho pipeline reversal is one of several projects planned
to alleviate the glut of crude oil at Cushing by sending it to
refiners on the Gulf Coast, where it fetches higher prices than in
the Midcontinent.
"It shows that market forces are working well. The crude price
differences are too large and domestic production is on the rise,"
said one trader.
"The (pipeline company that) moves the fastest will capture
the quite-large profits."
(Reporting by Janet McGurty in New York and Bruce Nichols in
Houston; editing by Jim Marshall)
(janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:
janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))