版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 19:53 BJT

Shell begins shipper soliciation on Westward Ho crude line

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Shell Pipeline LP said on Friday it was beginning the solicitation period for shippers to book firm capacity on its Westward Ho pipeline, a new pipeline project which could carry as much as 900,000 barrels per day crude oil from St. James, Louisiana to Houston.

"Shell's Westward Ho Pipeline would enhance access to the anticipated increased production of the Gulf of Mexico and foreign crude available at St. James, Louisiana," the company said in a release.

Shippers have from Friday, Sept 30, 2011 until Dec 2, 2011 to show interest in using the line.. (Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Alden Bentley) (janet.mcgurty@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: janet.mcgurty.reuters.com@reuters.net; 646 226 3027))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐