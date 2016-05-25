UPDATE 1-Shell to cut 2,200 more jobs in face of weak oil prices

(Updates throughout)
LONDON May 25 Royal Dutch Shell will
cut a further 2,200 jobs, taking its target for layoffs to
12,500 by the end of the year, the Anglo-Dutch oil firm said on
Wednesday, as it cuts deeper in the face of weak oil prices.
Shell let go 7,500 staff and direct contractors last year
and previously said 2,800 jobs would be cut with the integration
of BG Group.
Whilst the cuts are small in comparison to the overall
amount of people employed in the oil and gas industry, Shell's
12,500 job reductions are equal to the entire workforce of
social media company Facebook.
The combined Shell-BG company employed around 94,600 staff
at the end of 2015.
Shell announced that out of the additional 2,200 job losses,
475 will come from its upstream UK and Ireland business.
"Despite the improvements that we have made to our business,
current market conditions remain challenging," said Paul
Goodfellow, Shell's vice president for UK & Ireland, after
breaking the news to employees in Scotland's Aberdeen.
The oil major has significantly reduced its annual spending
target to below $30 billion and is selling $30 billion worth of
assets to weather weak oil prices which brought its 2015
earnings to the lowest in over a decade.
Shell said it expects net job losses in 2016 to be lower
than 5,000 due to recruitment in IT and at the graduate level.
Shell started offering employees in Britain and the
Netherlands voluntary redundancy last month.
