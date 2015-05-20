Shell joins BP in calls against excessive trading regulation

| LONDON
LONDON May 20 Royal Dutch Shell joined
fellow oil company BP on Wednesday in calling on European
regulators to refrain from imposing stricter capital
requirements and greater disclosure measures on oil trading.
Last month, the head of BP's trading division Paul Reed said
some markets could be exposed to severe stress because of some
looming EU regulations.
Mike Muller, vice president for trading at Shell, sided with
Reed's views on Wednesday, saying regulators would achieve
undesired effects if companies and trading houses were forced to
follow stricter capital requirement rules or be limited in their
ability to trade derivatives.
European authorities will implement a set of regulations
known as the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Mifid
II) in 2017, which contains capital requirement directive (CRD
IV) aimed at cutting systemic risks across equity, fixed income
and commodity markets.
"They (trading desks at trading houses and oil majors) don't
operate banking licences... They are not involved in lending
activity... A failure of a commodity firm is unlikely to lead to
a bank run...," Muller told the Platts Crude Summit in London.
Both BP and Shell trading divisions employ hundreds of
people and trade millions of barrels of oil and refined products
per day. Shell will become even bigger when it finalises its
acquisition of smaller rival BG.
Earlier this year, trading house Trafigura funded research
which said that if Europe decided to impose new capital
requirements on traders, they would be forced to shrink and
deleverage, ultimately making commodity prices more expensive.
Muller also called against introducing limits on derivatives
trading - known as position limits - across the industry.
He said position limits should be applied only to
speculative players rather than those who trade physical
commodities as they need derivatives for hedging.
But he also said that hedging at companies such as Shell is
often done upfront, even before the physical position is taken,
which makes smart regulations an even more challenging task.
"Unattractive regulations would will force companies to
flee," he said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)