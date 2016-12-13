Shell takes aim at British and German offshore wind deals

* Shell looking at offshore wind in UK, Germany
* Opportunities mean buying stakes in leases
* Saved on Dutch project with early collaboration
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Dec 13 Royal Dutch Shell wants
to buy into the British and German offshore wind markets as it
attempts to shift its business away from fossil fuels.
Immediate opportunities in the world's biggest offshore wind
markets will be through buying stakes in leases, rather than
building new projects, Dorine Bosman, business operations
manager for Shell's wind business, told Reuters on Tuesday.
The world's second-biggest oil major on Monday won a
contract to build 700 megawatts (MW) in offshore wind capacity
off the Dutch coast together with consortium partners Eneco, Van
Oord and Mitsubishi/DGE.
Shell has been forced to slash billion of dollars in costs
due to weak oil and has started to ramp up investments in the
green energy sector to build a strategy beyond fossil fuels.
"We're looking at (offshore wind) opportunities in the UK
and Germany," Bosman said.
Shell, which is under growing pressure from shareholders to
diversify, is studying acquisitions in the green energy sector,
its chief executive told Reuters last month.
It won the latest Dutch offshore wind tender round offering
a strike price of 54.5 euro per megawatt-hour (MWh), a quarter
below the last tender which was won by Denmark's Dong Energy
in July for 72.7 euro per MWh.
Bosman said Shell and its partners were able to bring costs
down by eliminating duplications and bottlenecks early on
because they worked together from the start.
Some of Europe's biggest offshore wind farm developers are
Dong Energy, Sweden's Vattenfall and German utilities
E.ON and Innogy.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)