BRIEF-Shell Alaska 2014 decision soon; Capex peaks in 2013

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) -

* Shell cfo sees alaska exploration plan next couple of weeks, no decision yet on 2014 drilling

* Shell says has commissioned kulluk rig replacement for aslaska, focus on chukchi not beaufort

* Shell cfo says capital expenditure will peak in 2013, still plans to step up asset sales Source text for Eikon:

