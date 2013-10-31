BRIEF-Shell Alaska 2014 decision soon; Capex peaks in 2013

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) -
* Shell cfo sees alaska exploration plan next couple of weeks, no decision yet on 2014 drilling
* Shell says has commissioned kulluk rig replacement for aslaska, focus on chukchi not beaufort
* Shell cfo says capital expenditure will peak in 2013, still plans to step up asset sales Source text for Eikon:
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.