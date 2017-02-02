版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 17:47 BJT

Shell nears deals to sell $5 bln of assets -CFO

LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell is nearing deals to divest $5 billion of assets, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said on Thursday, adding that the company was "selectively accelerating" shale oil production in the United States. (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)
