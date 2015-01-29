Shell to cut spending by $15 bln over next 3 years

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
LONDON Jan 29 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it would lower its capital investment in 2015 and curtail overall spending by a total of $15 billion over the next 3 years in response to lower oil prices.
The company reported fourth-quarter 2014 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis at $4.2 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for same quarter a year earlier, and in line with expectations.
It said it kept its dividend stable for the quarter at $0.47 per share and would keep it the same in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso)
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad