UPDATE 4-With no sign of oil price rebound, Shell wields axe again

* Shell cuts 2015 capex by another $3 bln to $30 bln
* Plans $50 bln asset disposals between 2014-2018
* Q2 profit drops 37 percent after oil price slump
* Shares up 4.7 pct, bouncing from year's low
By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 30 Royal Dutch Shell is to
axe 6,500 jobs this year and step up spending cuts as it seeks
to reassure investors it can withstand an extended period of
lower oil prices, even through its planned $70 billion
acquisition of BG Group.
The Anglo-Dutch company also announced plans to raise $50
billion from asset sales between 2014 and 2018 after its
second-quarter profit dropped by 37 percent. (link.reuters.com/ren35w)
"Perhaps we left the impression that we will wait for the
cavalry to arrive in the form of higher oil prices and that we
were going to be lazy in terms of cost takeout," Chief Executive
Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.
"But what we also said at the time (of the BG deal
announcement), perhaps not skilfully enough and not loud enough,
is judge us on what we do and that is what today's message is
all about."
Shell said it anticipated 6,500 staff and direct contractor
reductions globally in 2015 from a total of nearly 100,000
employees, as it grapples with a halving in oil prices to around
$55 per barrel in a year.
Like rivals BP, Statoil and Total
it announced reductions in capital investments for a second time
this year, shaving another $3 billion off its 2015 budget to
bring it to $30 billion.
Around 20 to 30 percent of the $30 billion of asset sales
expected between 2016 and 2018 will come from the downstream and
midstream businesses, Shell said, leaving the expanded Shell-BG
group to focus on fewer but larger and more competitive assets.
Shell will only make two major investment decisions this
year, with many projects scaled back, delayed or cancelled, van
Beurden said. He hinted at further spending cuts if economic
conditions worsened, including a steeper drop in oil prices.
The company said it was selling a 33 percent stake in the
Showa Shell refinery in Japan to Idemitsu for about $1.4
billion.
BG DEAL
Shell also reassured wary investors its bumper BG purchase
would not break the bank. If the deal goes through in early 2016
as planned, capital investments in 2016 will be $35 billion,
Shell said, lower than the $42 to $40 billion analysts expected.
"This should be well received as Shell has suffered from a
perception that its capital discipline has been poor relative to
peers and that the BG deal was struck assuming higher oil
prices, while synergies were limited," investment bank Tudor,
Pickering, Holt & Co said.
Shell is still awaiting regulatory approvals for the deal
from the European Union, China and Australia, after Brazil, the
United States and South Korea cleared it.
The deal is expected to generate pretax benefits of around
$2.5 billion per year starting 2018. The tie-up will turn Shell
into the world's leading liquefied natural gas company and one
of the largest deepwater oil producers with a focus on Brazil.
Shell's second-quarter "cost of supplies" earnings excluding
identified items -- the company's definition of net income --
came in at $3.84 billion, down from $6.13 billion a year earlier
and $3.25 billion in the previous quarter. That beat
expectations of $3.18 billion, according to an analyst consensus
provided by the company.
Shell shares, which fell earlier this week to their lowest
this year, were trading up 4.7 percent at 1300 GMT, while the
European oil and gas sector was up 2.9 percent.
A sharp decline of around 75 percent in revenue from oil
production was once again offset by refining and trading, where
earnings more than doubled from a year earlier.
Shell maintained its quarterly dividend at 47 cents per
share and committed to rewarding shareholders with at least the
same payout in 2016.
