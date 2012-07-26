UPDATE 3-Shell results kick off weak quarter for oil majors

* Maintenance costs, production outages tip Q2 below
forecast
* Motiva outage costs still unknown, CEO says
* Shares fall; Exxon results later
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, July 26 Weaker oil and gas prices took
their toll on Royal Dutch Shell's second-quarter
profits while extra maintenance costs on high-margin U.S. Gulf
production drove earnings below analysts' expectations.
Shell, the second largest of the western world oil "majors"
behind Exxon Mobil which reports results later on
Thursday, said earnings fell to around $5.7 billion from $6.6
billion a year ago on a current cost of supply basis adjusted
for special items.
Analysts had predicted around $6.3 billion.
The miss was primarily due to maintenance costs and
shutdowns in the U.S. Gulf, where the company has some of its
most profitable production, and in Australian Liquefied Natural
Gas.
Chief Executive Peter Voser told Reuters Insider the profit
miss included about $500 million of costs associated with these
factors.
Like its rivals, Shell is battling resource nationalism and
competition from Asian rivals to keep growth going, and has to
keep one eye on a volatile oil price.
Last week it lost out to much smaller state-owned Thai
company PTT in its attempt to add gas reserves for
future liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, pulling out of a
potential auction for Cove Energy to avoid overpaying.
Some 72 percent of Cove shareholders had accepted PTT's offer by
Thursday.
"Our industry continues to see significant energy price
volatility as a result of economic and political developments,"
said Voser in the earnings statement. "Shell is implementing a
long-term, consistent strategy against this volatile backdrop."
MOTIVA COSTS STILL UNKNOWN
Crude refining industry eyes are firmly fixed on Shell's
giant 600,000 barrels a day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, owned
jointly with Saudi state company Saudi Aramco through the Motiva
venture.
It has been shut since a week after it opened in April this
year after extensive corrosion was found.
Voser repeated that it should restart by 2013, but he was
unable to put a figure on the likely cost.
"We need to fix this and this will take us in to 2013. We
don't know yet how much (of the refinery) we will have to
replace and we don't know how much this is going to cost us but
we should be able to update on that later in the year," he told
Reuters Insider.
Shell shares fell 3.4 percent to 2,113 pence in morning
trading but traders said the weaker-than-expected result should
not be too badly received by investors.
"We still see value in RDS that has the unique ability to be
well-positioned in an industry where margins are decreasing,"
said Atif Latif, director of Guardian Stockbrokers.
OTHERS
Shell's smaller European rival Statoil also missed
market forecasts with its second-quarter figures, although it
managed to increase profit.
British gas and oil firm BG Group reported a 4
percent fall in quarterly profit and downgraded its 2012
production forecasts, due to difficulties in the North Sea and
its reduced activity in the U.S. shale gas market.
But Spain's Repsol posted a 27 percent rise in
second-quarter adjusted net profit, due to higher output from
Libya and higher gas realization prices from the start-up of the
Margarita oil field in Bolivia.