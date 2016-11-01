UPDATE 1-Shell beats profit forecasts, targets lower 2017 spending

* Net income rises to $2.8bln, beating forecasts,
* Shell holds 2017 capex at $25bln
* "Outlook remains uncertain" says CEO van Beurden
(Recasts, adds CEO comment, shares, BP results)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Nov 1 Royal Dutch Shell
reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday,
lowering next year's capital spending to the bottom of the
expected range as it grapples with persistently low oil prices
and weak refining margins.
The Anglo-Dutch oil major, whose acquisition of BG Group
transformed it into the world's top liquefied natural gas
producer, has been under pressure from shareholders to cut
annual spending to ensure it can maintain its dividend given the
slow recovery in the oil prices.
"Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge
across the business, and the outlook remains uncertain," Chief
Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement.
Shell's "A" shares were up 3.4 percent shortly after the
opening of trade in London.
Shell said its 2017 capital spending was expected to be at
around $25 billion, at the bottom of the range previously given.
This year's capex will be around $29 billion, down from a
combined $36 billion for Shell and BG Group in 2015.
Net income in the quarter, based on a current cost of
supplies (CCS) and excluding exceptional items, rose to $2.8
billion, beating analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion.
Shell disappointed the market with its second-quarter
results, the first full quarter following the completion of the
BG acquisition in February, by missing expectations by around 50
percent.
Shell's Integrated Gas division generated $931 million in
profits, slightly above last year's level, while oil and gas
production division, known as upstream, was virtually flat.
The refining and trading division, or downstream, once again
offered support with a profit of $2.01 billion, although this
was down from $2.6 billion a year ago.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria said there was
"room for Shell to outperform its peers in the near term"
following the solid results.
BP on Tuesday also beat earnings expectations, trimming its
2016 capital spending by another $1 billion.
Other rivals, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron
, reported sharply lower in quarterly results last week
due to lower oil prices and weaker refining margins.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)