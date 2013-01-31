Shell jacks up dividend and chases growth

LONDON Jan 31 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch/Shell pledged an ambitious 4.7 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on Thursday and pushed ahead with plans to deliver more oil and gas despite an uncertain outlook for some parts of the world economy.

The company was delivering fourth quarter and annual results that undershot expectations at $5.582 billion for the fourth quarter on an addusted current cost of supply basis compared with expectations of around $6.2 billion.