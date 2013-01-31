Shell jacks up dividend and chases growth

BRIEF-INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 31 Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch/Shell pledged an ambitious 4.7 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on Thursday and pushed ahead with plans to deliver more oil and gas despite an uncertain outlook for some parts of the world economy.
The company was delivering fourth quarter and annual results that undershot expectations at $5.582 billion for the fourth quarter on an addusted current cost of supply basis compared with expectations of around $6.2 billion.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.