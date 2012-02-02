Shell profits held back by weak refining

LONDON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
reported a 14 percent rise in fourth quarter profits on
Thursday, as high oil prices outweighed dismal industry-wide
margins in its refining business.
Europe's largest oil company by market capitalization said
its current cost of supply (CCS) net income was $6.46 billion,
helped by one-off gains from the sale of assets.
Excluding one-offs, the result rose 18 percent to $4.85
billion, shy of an average forecast of $5.17 billion from a
Reuters poll of nine analysts.
Brent crude prices averaged $109 per barrel last
quarter, up from $88 a year before.
CCS earnings strip out unrealised gains or losses related to
changes in the value of inventories, and as such are comparable
with net income under U.S. accounting rules.