Shell sees Houston-Houma pipeline up and running soon

LONDON Aug 1 The Houston-to-Houma pipeline
reversal, designed to react to changing supply-demand dynamics
in the U.S. oil system, should be running "in the not too
distant future", Shell's finance director, Simon Henry,
told reporters on Thursday.
A portion of the pipeline is currently shut while work takes
place. When it is running, a system that used to take crude from
the Gulf of Mexico can be used instead to ship cheaper crude now
produced inland to Louisiana markets.
The so-called "Ho-Ho" reversal and other such moves have
been narrowing the gap that has opened up between the prices of
U.S. WTI and the European Brent oil benchmarks.