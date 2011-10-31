Shell focuses on less developed US shale oil plays

HOUSTON Oct 31 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is "very interested" in onshore U.S. shale oil, but the company is focusing on less developed plays to bypass the pricey competitive rush for more established acreage, the head of Shell's Americas operations said on Monday.

Marvin Odum told Reuters in an interview that oil majors likely will move into shale oil plays faster than they did during the natural gas shale boom.

He also said he expected the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas pipeline to be approved despite opposition and that Shell's joint-venture Motiva Enterprises' refinery in Port Arthur will be well positioned to process heavy Canadian crude transported in the line. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)