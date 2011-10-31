Shell focuses on less developed US shale oil plays

HOUSTON Oct 31 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is
"very interested" in onshore U.S. shale oil, but the company is
focusing on less developed plays to bypass the pricey
competitive rush for more established acreage, the head of
Shell's Americas operations said on Monday.
Marvin Odum told Reuters in an interview that oil majors
likely will move into shale oil plays faster than they did
during the natural gas shale boom.
He also said he expected the Keystone XL Canada-to-Texas
pipeline to be approved despite opposition and that Shell's
joint-venture Motiva Enterprises' refinery in Port Arthur will
be well positioned to process heavy Canadian crude transported
in the line.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays)