Shell closes valve at North Sea oil leak

LONDON, Aug 19 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said
it had moved closer to stemming Britain's biggest oil spill for
over a decade by closing a valve from which crude had been
seeping for over 8 days.
"Closing the valve is a key step," said Glen Cayley,
Technical Director of Shell's exploration and production
activities in Europe.
"We will be watching the line closely over the next 24 hours
and beyond," he added.
Divers closed the relief valve on Friday, after being sent
down to inspect the faulty valve at the Gannet field 180 km off
the Scottish coast. Shell said it had "made good progress" in
stopping the leak from a flowline to the Gannet Alpha oil
platform.
"Our next task is to remove the residual oil from inside the
depressurized flowline, and that will take time," added Cayley.
The rate of the leak had slowed to less than one barrel a
day, and approximately 218 tonnes of oil had entered the sea
since the problem was detected on Aug 10, Shell said in a
statement on Friday.
Hugh Shaw, appointed by the UK Government to oversee the
operation, said aerial and subsea surveillance would show
whether this had worked.
"Shell informed me at 10.58 (0958 GMT) this morning that
both valves have been closed by divers, though I must be clear
that this is not the end of this particular phase of the
operation as there will now be a period of extensive monitoring
to determine whether the operation has been successful and
whether the leak has been stemmed," said Shaw.
Shell, which co-owns the Gannet field with U.S. oil major
Exxon Mobil Corp , said an area on the sea surface of
around 6.7 square kilometres was currently affected by the oil
spill, according to Marine Coastguard's estimates.
Shares in Shell were down 2.41 percent at 1620 GMT, lagging
behind the European index of oil and gas companies which
was down 1.71 percent.
