Shell says 1,300 barrels have leaked into North Sea

LONDON Aug 15 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said
it believes a total of around 216 tonnes of oil, equivalent to
1,300 barrels, have leaked into the North Sea from a ruptured
pipeline at its Gannet field.
"Work continues to stop the oil remaining in the flowline
from leaking. We estimate that the current rate of leaking is
less than 5 barrels a day," said the oil major in a statement on
Monday.
Oil from the field has been spilling into the sea since last
Wednesday but the rate of flow has been reducing since the
company shut off the well the same day.
