UPDATE 5-Shell cuts spending in U.S. to lower shale exposure

* Shell could sell more U.S. shale projects
* No need to reinvent the company, says new CEO
* Asset disposal plans remain unchanged
By Karolin Schaps and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, March 13 Royal Dutch Shell will
cut spending by a fifth and lay off staff at its American
exploration and production business, the company said on
Thursday, in another sign that oil majors are struggling to
profit from the booming U.S. shale sector.
Oil and natural gas pumped from North American shale have
proved a boon for many smaller energy businesses, but the
world's biggest oil companies, including BP and Exxon
Mobil, have had less success unlocking the prolific
rock's full potential.
London-based BP announced last week that it is to spin off
its onshore U.S. oil and gas assets into a separate business to
improve performance.
"Financial performance there is frankly not acceptable ...
some of our exploration bets have simply not worked out," said
Ben van Beurden, who was head of refining before being promoted
to Shell's top job at the start of the year.
Oil companies active in North American shale have broad
exposure to profit-sapping U.S. natural gas, prices of which
fell to their lowest in a decade during 2012 but rebounded as a
cold winter depleted gas in storage.
PROFIT PLUNGE
Sentiment on the outlook for the fuel is improving with the
prospect of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and increased
industrial use, but uncertainty remains.
The spending cuts announced on Thursday follow Shell's
decision in January to suspend its controversial Arctic drilling
programme and pledge to cut capital expenditure and streamline
operations worldwide after the company's least profitable fourth
quarter in five years.
"I don't think it is a matter of trying to reinvent the
company in a fundamentally different way; it is a matter of
tackling some of the issues that we know need tackling," van
Beurden told journalists on a conference call after Thursday's
strategy update.
The Anglo-Dutch oil major is sticking to its 2014/15 asset
divestment target of $15 billion, of which $4.5 billion has
already been announced.
It also said that it is too soon to say whether capital
expenditure will decline next year from the planned $35 billion
this year.
Shares in Shell were down 0.3 percent at 1431 GMT, against a
0.2 pct dip for the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.
JOB CUTS
Shell, which is already selling more than 700,000 acres of
U.S. shale assets, said it will cut permanent staff and
contractors in North American onshore oil and gas exploration by
30 percent.
The intent is to reduce headcount this year by about 400
Shell staff to about 1,400 people, many of whom will be
redeployed to higher priority projects, a Shell spokeswoman
said. The number of contractors working in this area for Shell
is smaller than the number of permanent staffers, she added.
The company last year lost $900 million in its upstream
Americas unit.
Shell owns shale gas acreage in the Mercellus shale in
Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado and Kansas, more of which it said
it may have to sell.
Besides the Americas, global downstream operations also
remain a drag on business because of low refining margins as
well as oil theft in Nigeria that cost the company close to $1
billion last year.
Shell is also involved, together with Exxon Mobil,
Total, Eni and KazMunaiGas, in the giant
Kashagan oil field in Kazakhstan, which has been plagued by
start-up problems.
Shell said the field had the potential of generating $1
billion in annual cashflow for the company but acknowledged that
the production outlook remains unclear.
Van Beurden added that Shell operations in Ukraine, where it
has a number of pump stations and early exploration works, have
not been affected by the country's dispute with Russia and that
Moscow's intervention in Ukraine has so far had no impact on the
company's investment decisions in Russia.