Shell's North Sea oil trading draws spotlight again this year

* Shell builds large position in BFOE forward cargoes
* Crude price differentials, Brent market structure weak
* Shell's Forties sales to Asia in Jan had supported Brent
By Alex Lawler and Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 17 Royal Dutch Shell has
snapped up a large volume of North Sea oil that helps set the
global Brent benchmark, trade sources said, the second time this
year that its trading activities have attracted the glare of the
spotlight.
Shell, the world's second-largest oil company, runs some of
Europe's biggest refineries, including the
404,000-barrels-per-day Pernis facility, and is one of the
biggest traders in the North Sea crude market, the home of the
Brent benchmark.
The price of dated Brent - the benchmark used to price
cargoes in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia, is
set by the cheapest of four North Sea crudes - Brent, Forties,
Oseberg and Ekofisk, or BFOE.
Shell, trade sources say, has acquired many of the Forties
cargoes loading in early December through the forward BFOE
market, as well as a large amount of better-quality Ekofisk.
Shell already owned a quarter of Forties cargoes loading in
December through its equity stakes in the oilfields.
"They have a very dominant position," said a North Sea
trading source at another company. "I expect at some point they
are going to sell some of this."
A Shell spokeswoman declined to comment, citing "commercial
reasons". The company usually does not comment on its trading.
Despite building the position in December-loading cargoes,
Shell has been one of the most aggressive sellers in the daily
Platts trading window, offering physical barrels of Brent and
Forties and often not eliciting buying interest.
In the last six weeks Shell has offered crude for loading
via ship-to-ship transfer, usually perceived by traders as
signalling an oversupplied market or a seller under pressure,
from at least four vessels including a very large crude carrier,
or VLCC.
Storing oil on ships, rather than on land, tends to be more
expensive and dependent on a number of moving parts, including
freight rates and the discount, or contango, in price of
prompt-loading barrels to those for delivery in the future.
A steep contango makes floating storage more viable and the
first-month Brent futures contract is trading at a discount of
almost $1 a barrel to the second month LCOc1-LCOc2 - one of
the largest contangoes so far this year.
With a global surplus and North Sea supply perceived as
ample, the price differentials of Brent and Forties have been
under pressure.
Shell was offering to sell Forties BFO-FOT on Tuesday at
dated Brent minus 80 cents a barrel, the lowest differential
since December.
HEADING TO FAR EAST?
This is the second time this year that Shell's North Sea
trading position has attracted attention.
In January, Shell bought a large number of Forties cargoes
and was expected to ship many of them to South Korea. This
coincided with the last time the first-month Brent contract
traded at a premium to the second.
It is common for any of the companies that trade North Sea
oil, from trading houses such as Glencore, Vitol and Mercuria,
to refiners such as Shell, PetroIneos or France's Total
to build big positions in BFOE crudes, which can lead
to unusual patterns in related physical and derivative markets.
Glencore bought at least a third of total June BFOE
supply.
Plentiful supply and low prices can encourage market players
to snap up cargoes cheaply to sell them at a profit at a later
date, or ship them to Asia. In Shell's case, it has the option
to simply absorb any unsold crude into its own refining system.
"They can refine Forties, or they may have shorts into the
Far East for them," another North Sea trading source said. "Time
will tell."
(Additional reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Dale Hudson)