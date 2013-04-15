版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二

Shell, TravelCenters of America to open first LNG station next year

LOS ANGELES, April 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc and truck stop owner TravelCenters of America LLC said on Monday they will open the first of up to 100 planned liquefied natural gas fueling stations for U.S. trucks in about a year.

The companies, which announced a memorandum of understanding to partner on LNG fueling stations last year, on Monday said they had finalized their agreement.
