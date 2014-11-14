Norway's Ormen Lange appraisal well does not change resource estimate: NPD

OSLO Nov 14 Royal Dutch Shell drilled an appraisal well on its Ormen Lange gas field in Norway and though it hit a large gas column, there is no basis to change the recoverable resource estimate, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Ormen Lange is one of Norway's biggest gas fields and supplies the British market.

Norwegian state holding firm Petoro owns 45 percent of the Ormen Lange license, Statoil has 23.65 percent, Shell has 16 percent, Dong owns 9.4 percent and ExxonMobil has 5.9 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)