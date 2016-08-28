Israeli tech group Shellanoo plans Tel Aviv IPO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israeli technology company Shellanoo is planning to raise at least 100 million shekels ($26.5 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in late September or October, it said on Sunday.
Shellanoo, founded in 2014 and whose backers include Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and popstars will.i.am and Nicki Minaj, focuses on mobile applications, online services and interactive artificial intelligence.
The company said it has been valued at $177 million by consulting firm BDO.
By staying local, Shellanoo is bucking a trend of Israeli technology companies choosing to list on foreign markets such as Nasdaq.
Company spokesman David Strauss said that Shellanoo hopes its plans will encourage more technology businesses to stay in Tel Aviv.
Among Shellanoo's investments, its website lists about two dozen mobile apps and digital platforms, some available and some in development.
One of those programmes is anonymous messaging app Blindspot, which has come under fire from some parents and politicians who say it is being used as a weapon for cyber-bullying.
The IPO is being underwritten by Israeli investment bank Poalim IBI. ($1 = 3.7725 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Goodman)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.