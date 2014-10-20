版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 22:32 BJT

Shell Midstream Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/unit

Oct 20 Shell Midstream Partners LP, a division of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it expected its initial public offering of common units to be priced at $19-$21 per unit.

The Houston-based company's offering of 37.5 million units will raise $787.5 million at the top end of the expected range. (1.usa.gov/1t3Icn9) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐