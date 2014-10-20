Shell Midstream Partners expects IPO to be priced at $19-$21/unit

Oct 20 Shell Midstream Partners LP, a division of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said it expected its initial public offering of common units to be priced at $19-$21 per unit.

The Houston-based company's offering of 37.5 million units will raise $787.5 million at the top end of the expected range. (1.usa.gov/1t3Icn9) (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)