BASIS POINT-Shanghai Shendi seeks 20 bln yuan loan for Disney park -sources

(The following report is provided by Thomson Reuters loans reporting group Basis Point)

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters Basis Point) - State-owned Shanghai Shendi Group is seeking an over Rmb20bn financing from a dozen local banks to back the construction of the planned Disney theme park in Shanghai, banking sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

The 12 banks include mandated lead arrangers Bank of Communications, China Development Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank. Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China joined as co-lead arrangers, while Bank of Shanghai, China Citic Bank, Huaxia Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and Export-Import Bank of China came in as participants.

The banks have signed a financing framework agreement with the Shanghai government without confirmed allocations, sources said.

The financing is structured as a shareholder loan and tenor is expected to be at least 10 years, sources said.

Shanghai Shendi is a joint-venture investment holding company formed by Shanghai Lujiazui (Group) Co Ltd, Shanghai Radio, Film & Television Development Co Ltd, and Jinjiang International Group Holding Company.

The proposed theme park is 57% owned by the Shanghai government and 43% owned by Walt Disney Co. BNP Paribas is financial adviser to the Shanghai government.

GOVERNMENT INITIATIVE

The Disney project is part of the government's Pudong District 12th Five-Year Plan.

"(Because) it's a government initiated project, we have to cooperate and show our commitment," a banking source said.

"We do not expect to profit much from the deal, and may break even or lose money," said another banking source. "If the government did not have a stake in this, we would not have participated."

Sources said the banks have signed confidentiality agreements with the government and the company, especially promising not to reveal the actual deal size.

"The government does not want to arouse negative reactions from the media on how much money it spends on the Disney project," one source said.

Confidentiality agreements between the banks and the company were signed after a March report published in the 21st Century Business Herald, a Chinese newspaper based in Shanghai, saying that the project needed more than Rmb110bn investment, almost 10 times the amount of Hong Kong Disneyland.

LESSON FROM HONG KONG DISNEYLAND

Hong Kong Disneyland operator Hongkong International Theme Parks Ltd borrowed HK$3.3bn (US$423m) in November 2000 for the construction of the Hong Kong theme park.

Hong Kong Disneyland's 15-year financing was repaid ahead of maturity with an equity injection from the Hong Kong government. The Hong Kong theme park had been unable to meet its performance target for the first year of operation, thus breaching a clause in the covenant tied to its debt service coverage ratio. With early repayment, the theme park avoided defaulting on its loan.

The Shanghai Disney Resort broke ground in April, with an initial investment of about Rmb24.5bn (US$3.7bn) to build the theme park and a further Rmb4.5bn (US$0.7bn) for other aspects, including hotels and the retail, dining and entertainment areas, according to the park's official website.

The first phase of the park construction covers an area of 3.9 square kilometres. It is slated to open in 2014. On completion, the park will be the world's sixth Disney theme park, and the first and only in the Chinese mainland. (Editing by Chris Lewis)