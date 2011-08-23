ShengdaTech board sues CEO citing obstruction of fraud probe

Aug 22 Chinese chemical company ShengdaTech Inc's SDTH.PK board sued Chief Executive officer Chen Xiangzhi, alleging obstruction of an internal fraud investigation, according to filed court documents.

A special committee formed to probe ShengdaTech's business affairs has found its efforts thwarted and obstructed by ShengdaTech's former management, including Chen, the lawsuit alleged.

The committee determined that the lawsuit was necessary in order to allow for the completion of the probe and to prevent shareholders and board members, including Chen, from interfering with it, the court filing said.

ShengdaTech, which makes nano-precipitated calcium carbonate products used as additives in the manufacturing of paints, paper, plastics and rubber, on Friday, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization.

Chen, who has served as President, CEO of ShengdaTech since March 2006, could not be reached for a comment.

ShengdaTech, a KPMG-audited chemicals maker in which Goldman Sachs (GS.N)took a 7.6 percent stake, saw auditor KPMG resign in April, citing "serious discrepancies" in its bank statements.[ID:nL3E7IR4E8]

The firm is one of many companies from China that were listed on U.S. exchanges by way of a so-called reverse merger.

A rash of accounting scandals involving U.S.-listed Chinese companies have come to light in recent months, leading U.S. exchanges to delist a number of the firms and halt certain issues pending more information.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)