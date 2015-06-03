Shenzhen Air signs deal with Boeing to buy 46 jets for $4.3 bln

BEIJING, June 3 Shenzhen Airlines has struck a
deal with Boeing Co to buy 46 B737 planes for $4.3
billion, the carrier's parent Air China Ltd said on
Wednesday, as the group seeks to grow the number of routes
served in China's booming air travel market.
The new planes, to be delivered between 2016 and 2020, are
expected to increase Shenzhen Air's capacity by 6 percent, Air
China said in a stock exchange filing.
The airplane order will be funded by bank loans and other
financial vehicles, the filing said. Air China had said in May
its board had approved Shenzhen Airlines' purchase of the
planes.
Shenzhen Airlines could not be reached immediately for
comment on Wednesday.
The carrier plans to add or open more than eight domestic
routes during the leisure travel season this summer, according
to its website.
Other Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines
, have also placed aircraft orders recently to
service a fast-growing domestic and outbound leisure travel
market.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)