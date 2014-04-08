Sheridan Healthcare hires banks for IPO - WSJ

April 7 Sheridan Healthcare Inc, a physician services company, has hired banks for an initial public offering, which may raise between $400 million and $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, the company has hired Credit Suisse Group AG, Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the offering, which may value the company at more than $2 billion, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/bur38v)

The company, which outsources physicians for services such as anesthesia management and radiology, currently serves 167 hospitals and medical facilities in the United States, according to its website.

Sheridan was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse could not be reached outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)