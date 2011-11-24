UPDATE 1-Sherritt names David Pathe as its new CEO

(Adds details)

Nov 24 Sherritt International Corp (S.TO) named David Pathe its new president and chief executive officer on Thursday, replacing incumbent CEO Ian Delaney who is retiring from the company.

The Toronto-based diversified miner said Pathe, who is currently the company's chief financial officer, has been with Sherritt since 2007 in a number of key executive positions.

Sherritt, which has operations in Canada, Cuba, Madagascar, Pakistan and Spain, said Delaney will for now continue in his role as chairman of the board. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto, editing by W Simon )