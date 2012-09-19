Sherritt International sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet

Sept 19 Sherritt International Corp on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($515 million) of eight-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 7.50 percent notes, due Sept. 24, 2020, were priced at par to yield 579 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.