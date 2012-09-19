Sherritt International sells C$500 mln notes - term sheet

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Sherritt International Corp on Wednesday sold C$500 million ($515 million) of eight-year debt, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 7.50 percent notes, due Sept. 24, 2020, were priced at par to yield 579 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of National Bank of Canada, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the bookrunning managers of the sale.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.