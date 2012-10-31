Sherritt posts loss on lower nickel sales, price

Oct 31 Canadian miner Sherritt International
Corp posted a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as lower
nickel prices and sales volumes, and lower exports of thermal
coal weighed on revenue.
The miner's net loss was C$22.6 million, or 8 Canadian cents
a share, in the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with a
profit of C$45.5 million, or 16 cents a share, in the
year-earlier period.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were 3 Canadian
cents a share, compared with average analyst expectations of 9
Canadian cents a shares, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped 9 percent to C$422.2 million as nickel sales
volumes fell 9 percent to 8.6 million pounds and thermal coal
sales volumes fell 7 percent to 8.5 million tonnes.
Sherritt said the ramp-up at its Ambatovy nickel mine in
Madagascar is progressing, with full commercial production
expected in early 2013. The project, which is a joint venture
with Sumitomo Corp and Korea Resources Corp,
is on track to remain within its $5.5 billion capital budget.
Sherritt owns nickel operations in Canada, Cuba, Indonesia
and Madagascar, along with numerous coal mines in Canada and
energy projects in Cuba.