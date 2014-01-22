UPDATE 1-Sherritt's Madagascar nickel plant output at commercial rates

Jan 22 Sherritt International Corp said
on Wednesday its Ambatovy nickel operations in Madagascar had
achieved commercial production.
Commercial production is defined as 70 percent of ore
throughput of nameplate capacity in the Pressure Acid Leach
circuit on average over a thirty-day period, Sherritt said.
The Toronto-based company said the focus at Ambatovy remains
to achieve nameplate capacity, which is 60,000 tonnes per annum
of finished nickel and 5,500 tonnes per annum of finished
cobalt.
"Bringing Ambatovy to commercial status is a key milestone
in its development as a long-life, low-cost producer of finished
nickel and finished cobalt," David Pathe, president and chief
executive of Sherritt said in a statement.
Ambatovy is a joint venture comprising Sherritt, who owns 40
percent and operates the facility, Sumitomo Corp and
Korea Resources Corp each with a 27.5 percent stake and
SNC-Lavalin Inc with a 5 percent interest.