UPDATE 2-Sherritt's profit lifted by coal, oil business

* Revenue up 13 percent at C$466.4 million
* Ambatovy on track for first production in Q1 2012
* Shares up 4.5 percent on TSX
Oct 26 Diversified miner Sherritt International
Corp (S.TO) said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than
doubled as strength in its coal and oil business offset price
declines in nickel and cobalt.
Shares were up 4.51 percent at C$5.10 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange after the company said third-quarter net income rose
to C$45.5 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, up from a
year-earlier profit of C$22.5 million, or 7 Canadian cents.
Revenue rose 13 percent to C$466.4 million.
Sherritt, which has operations in Canada, Cuba, Madagascar,
Pakistan and Spain, said it sold 9.4 million pounds of nickel,
1.1 million pounds of cobalt, 9.1 million tonnes of thermal
coal and 1.1 million barrels of oil in the quarter ended Sept.
30.
Metal revenues slipped to C$122.9 million from C$127.8
million in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues in the coal
division rose to C$247.2 million from C$217.8 million.
The Toronto-based miner boosted full-year metal production
forecats for its Moa nickel/cobalt joint venture in Cuba by 1
percent. At the same time it cut the outlook for coal
production at its operations on the Canadian Prairies by 3
percent due to adverse weather conditions.
The company also said primary construction at its Ambatovy
nickel project in Madagascar is complete with all major process
plant modules having been turned over to commissioning teams.
Sherritt said all areas of the project are either in
pre-commissioning, commissioning, or start-up phase, and first
production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2012.
Ambatovy, which is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp
(8053.T) and Korea Resources Corp, is expected to produce
60,000 tonnes of nickel and 5,600 tonnes of cobalt a year once
it is at capacity.
Separately, the company said it would issue C$300 million
in debt, which will be used to pay off outstanding debt that
comes due in Nov. 2012.
