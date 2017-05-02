CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sherritt to cut Madagascar nickel mine stake for debt relief

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
(Corrects currency to Canadian dollars, not U.S. dollars. The error also appeared in previous versions of the story.)
May 1 Sherritt International Corp, Korea Resources Corp (Kores) and Sumitomo Corp, partners in the Ambatovy nickel operation in Madagascar, have agreed in principle to revise their joint venture agreement, Sherritt said on Monday.
As a result, Sherritt's stake in the joint venture will be reduced to 12 percent from 40 percent in exchange for the elimination of C$1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) of loans it needed to repay, Sherritt said in a statement.
Toronto-based Sherritt will remain as the operator of Ambatovy, which consists of a nickel-cobalt mine and processing and refining facilities, until at least 2024.
The revised terms "removes the largest area of uncertainty for both Ambatovy and Sherritt," Sherritt Chief Executive David Pathe said. "With this transaction, we eliminate $1.4 billion in debt from Sherritt's balance sheet," he said.
Sherritt did not reveal the new shareholdings of its partners in Ambatovy. Previously, Sumitomo owned a 32.5 percent stake and Kores 27.5 percent.
Nearly half the world's nickel operations are producing metal at a loss, Pathe told Reuters July 26, following a collapse in the nickel price partly due to overcapacity. ($1 = 1.3659 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.