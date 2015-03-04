Blast reported at Sherritt fertilizer plant in Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta, March 4 A fertilizer plant owned by Sherrit International Corp in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, was rocked by an explosion on Wednesday morning after reports of a gas leak at the facility, local media reported.

The Edmonton Sun said the fire trucks and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police blocked traffic in the area after the explosion and subsequent fireball at the plant in the city, an industrial center northeast of the provincial capital. There is no fire and no injuries have reported. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)