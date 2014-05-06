Miner Sherritt shuts out dissidents in board election

TORONTO May 6 Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp's management board nominees were all elected at the company's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, and no dissident nominees won spots on the board after a months-long proxy fight.

A group of activist investors led by investment holding company Clarke Inc had put forward a slate of nominees for Sherritt's board, including Clarke Chief Executive George Armoyan. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Writing by Allison Martell)