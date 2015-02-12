Canadian miner Sherritt posts bigger loss on impairment charges

Feb 12 Canadian nickel miner Sherritt International Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss, mainly due to charges related to the impairment of some assets in the North Sea.

The net loss from continuing operations was C$147.7 million ($117.6 million), or 50 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$142.6 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1CYGnxC)

On an adjusted basis, net loss from continuing operations was 27 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.26 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)