Canada's Sherritt hit by strike at Ambatovy mine in Madagascar

TORONTO, March 23 Diversified Canadian miner
Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by
employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar has forced
the company to curtail output from the mine.
The company said the strike began a week ago and is still on
despite its efforts to reach a resolution. Due to the strike the
mine is running at a reduced capacity, curtailing ore feed to
its Toamasina processing plant.
Sherritt said no work stoppage has occurred at its Toamasina
plant and that the strike is, at this time, not expected to hurt
its 2015 production forecast.
Sherritt said it will provide updates on any developments at
the mine, adding that it is committed to working cooperatively
with employees and government officials to resolve this dispute
quickly and resume normal production levels.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Nick Zieminski)