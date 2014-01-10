UPDATE 1-Sherritt sets meeting to vote on activist's board nominees

TORONTO Jan 10 Canada's Sherritt International
Corp will hold a special meeting of shareholders on May 6
to vote on an activist investor's slate of board nominees, the
company said on Friday.
The nickel, oil and gas producer said the meeting was
requisitioned by shareholders affiliated with George Armoyan,
including Clarke Inc, which together beneficially own
some 5 percent of its shares.
Armoyan is the chief executive of Clarke, a Halifax-based
investment holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The dissident investors want to remove four of Sherritt's
independent directors and elect Armoyan and two employees of
companies he controls - Dustin Haw and Michael Rapps - to the
board, Sherritt said.
They also want to eliminate some payments made to Sherritt's
directors to compensate them for the impact of the Helms-Burton
Act.
Sherritt has operations in Cuba, and some of its officers
and directors have been barred from the United States under
Helms-Burton, which sanctions companies that trade with Cuba.
The activists argue that Sherritt's directors should only
receive the extra payments if they are actually barred from the
United States, the company said.
Regulatory filings say the payments are "in recognition of
the actual or potential hardship, loss of opportunity and
emotional distress" caused by Helms-Burton.
The special meeting will be held together with Sherritt's
normal annual meeting.
Sherritt, which also has operations in Madagascar, said in
December it had agreed to sell its coal business and would focus
on its nickel and oil assets.